Rigobert Song is alive – Reports

Former Cameroon captain, Rigobert Song, is alive and well according to latest reports.

Many feared the worst when logging onto social media on Thursday as rumours suggesting that he had passed away spread across Twitter.

But those posts and reports have now been confirmed as fake news.

Song, 41, suffered a brain aneurysm 12 months ago, but escaped near death and is recovering well.

The former Liverpool defender resumed coaching in August, taking up the local Indomitable Lions post.

He guided Cameroon to Sao Tome and Principe for an African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.