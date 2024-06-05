Revocation of Heritage Bank’s licence: Peter Obi reacts

A former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has reacted to the revocation of the operating licence of Heritage Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Eagle Online recalls that the CBN revoked the operating licence of Heritage Bank on Tuesday via a statement.

Reacting to the development on his X handle, Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, said: “The latest CBN’s revocation order on Heritage Bank’s operating license and subsequent appointment of NDIC as liquidator of its assets though affirmed by the regulators as necessary at this point to enhance financial stability, has a far-reaching impact on the bank’s depositors.

“Anything short of immediate and full payment can create panic in the banking sector which our already fragile economy cannot afford.

“On no account should the actions of government through the CBN destabilize the financial system or shake public confidence in the integrity of the system.”