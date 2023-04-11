Resuscitated Western Nigeria Football Forum gets new Chairman

The leadership of the South West Football Associations have taken the first step to reawaken its regional developmental initiative, the Western Nigeria Football Forum, with the selection of former 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, as the Chairman.

He emerged at a meeting of the representatives of the Western Nigeria Football Forum in Lagos State on Monday.

In one unequivocal voice, the Chairmen and Secretaries of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States with the President of the Nigeria Referees Association, Otunba Tade Azeez, picked Akinwunmi as Chairman.

This was part of the newly motivated concerted efforts to resuscitate the WNFF as a grassroots football project packaged in a way that it will be envied by all African nations.

They hinged their choice of Akinwunmi, popularly known as BSA, on his progressive vision, patent capacity, and heartfelt drive for improved administration of the round leather game to identify, groom and promote talents.

With the benefit of hindsight, Akinwunmi, who was affirmatively assured of the total and unabated support and commitment from the group, reiterated the importance of unity among the stakeholders as well as elevating the interests of the South West above self interests in order to achieve the benefits of the WNFF for the concerned State FAs.

Also at the meeting – after throwing the position open to the two eligible candidates – Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Chairman, Ogun State FA/Executive Committee Member of the NFF, was elected with a majority of nine votes to two (with one void vote) as the Zonal Coordinator of the State FA Chairmen in the region.

He will act as the face and voice of the South West in the Nigeria Football Federation.

Majekodunmi promised to repay the confidence reposed in him by protecting the right of South West Football and he will do this working in harmony with another NFF board member from the region, Otunba Dele Ajayi.

—