Residents laud clamp down on ‘one chance’ syndicates by FCTA

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have commended ongoing efforts by the FCT Administration to rid the city of “one chance” operators.

The residents gave the commendation in Abuja on Saturday, during the ongoing raid on one chance operators, illegal motor parks and motorists engaged in illegal parking around the city.

One of the residents, Aminu Usman, described the initiative as a “welcome development”, stressing that the efforts would ensure safety of public transportation within the city.

Usman disclosed that he was once a victim of one chance operators when he first came into the city, explaining that the operators collected N3,000 from him for a trip of N300.

“One of my friends was also a victim on his way to AYA from Gwarinpa, had his valuables stolen.

“This initiative will significantly address the menace of once chance operators and encourage residents to board taxis at designated motor parks where they can make complaints when they are shortchanged,” he said.

Also, Mrs Josephine Michael, who lives in Life Camp, Abuja, also said that the efforts to rid the city of one chance operators would make residents feel safe and secure.

“I am always afraid whenever I want to board a vehicle, particularly at night in the city, because I do not want to enter the wrong taxi and end up with one chance.

“I really commend the FCTA for taking the bold step to ensure that residents feel safe whenever they need to take a taxi,” she said.

Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control, FCTA task force , enforcing sanity in the city, said that the taskforce has in the last few weeks been clamping down on illegal motor parks.

According to Olumujia, the “one chance” operators operate discreetly among motorists operating in illegal motor parks.

“We realised that when we dislodged illegal motor parks, the operations of one chance syndicates will significantly reduce.

“This is because, most of the one chance activities are done through unpainted taxis operating illegal motor parks and that is why we have been going after them.”

He advised residents against boarding unpainted taxis in undesignated motor parks so as not to become victims.

“To the one chance operators, the clamp down is a continued exercise. We will not allow you to breathe until you suffocate and leave the city,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Deborah Osho, the Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), said that over 30 vehicles were impounded for illegal parking and operating in illegal motor parks.

Osho said that more than 100 vehicles have been impounded so far since the Operation Clean Abuja began some weeks ago.

“Everyone should obey the law. There are designated parking spaces for the motoring public and designated motor parks for commercial vehicles, use them or we will arrest you,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles were impounded around Area 1, Area 10, Area 11, AYA bus stop, and Banex Junction among others.

The taskforce team comprises the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Security, Immigration Service, Correctional Service, and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Others are DRTS, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Social Development Secretariat, and other relevant agencies in the FCT.