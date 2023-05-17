Resident doctors at UCH Ibadan join national body in warning strike

Resident Doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan have joined in the five-day warning strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

UCH chapter president, Dr Abiodun Ogundipe, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Wednesday that the strike aimed at repositioning the healthcare system.

He said it also aimed at ending brain drain and improve the welfare of members.

NARD served notice on the Federal government on Tuesday warning that it could not guarantee further industrial harmony should government failed to address issues raised before May 29.

NARD’s letter entitled: “Notice of Strike Action’’ was signed jointly by its National President, Dr Innocent Orji and Secretary-General, Dr Chikezie Kelechi.

They stated that NARD had issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve issues as contained in the ultimatum before its expiration on May 13.

Tuesday’s letter read in part: “regrettably the issues have remained unresolved despite several attempts by NARD to get government to resolve them.

“Rising from her Extra-Ordinary Meeting on Monday, May 15, NARD’s National Executive Council resolved to embark on a five-day warning strike beginning on May 17.’’

The doctors are demanding an immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to the tune of 200 per cent of current gross salaries of doctors.

NARD is also demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Bill seeking to compel medical and dental graduates to serve compulsorily in Nigeria for five years before getting full licences to practise.

It also wants immediate domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act and a review of Hazard Allowance by state governments.

Speaking with NAN, Ogundipe said: “patients wait for long hours to see a doctor because of shortage of manpower and because doctors are leaving for greener pastures.

“Our demand is that the Federal Government calls us for negotiation regarding issues that pertain to our members’ welfare.

“We have the issue of the Medical Residency Fund for 2023 which is yet to be paid.

“There is the need to review the Consolidated Medical Salaries Structure which was last reviewed in 2009. We also have the issue of unpaid salary arrears for 2014 to 2016.

“There was a consequential adjustment of minimum wage arrears that is yet to be paid when the new minimum wage was implemented among other issues.’’

Ogundipe said other issues were those affecting resident doctors in states, some of which were the non-domestication of the Medical Training Act and non-payment of salary arrears by state governments.

NAN reports that while many resident doctors at the UCH stayed away from their duty posts, other medical professionals were on duty.