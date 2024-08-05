Reps to dissolve Ugochinyere-led ad hoc Oil and Gas Investigative Committee, reconstitute another

The leadership of the House of Representatives has resolved to dissolve the ad-hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.

The committee, which has been engulfed by controversy, is currently headed by Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP Imo).

It was put together following the squabbles between the Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited over supply of crude oil to the indigenous refining facility.

Initially tasked with investigating the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security issues, the committee will be succeeded by a newly constituted ad-hoc committee with the same mandate.

Also Read:

This was contained in a statement by the House spokesman, Akin Rotimi and made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to the statement, to ensure the efficacy and independence of this investigation, the new committee will consist of honourable members selected for their expertise, competence, and integrity.

“The House remains committed to addressing these vital issues and ensuring thorough oversight. Further details on the new committee’s operations will be provided in due course, “ Rotimi added.

Post Views: 0