Reps Minority caucus congratulates foremost Nigerian Economist, Tony Elumelu at 60

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigeria’s foremost economist, banker, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Chairman of Heirs Holding and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu CFR as he marks his 60th birthday today.

This is contained in a press release personally signed by the Reps Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu Wednesday and circulated among newsmen.

The statement reads in part: “Over the years, Tony Elumelu has distinguished himself as an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian; a quintessence of the Nigerian resilient spirit; an undisputed trailblazer with astonishing insight and extraordinary capacity to achieve success even in the face of daunting challenges.

“Our Caucus and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians are proud of Tony Elumelu’s outstanding contributions towards the economic stability and development of our country especially in stimulating greater productivity in critical sectors of our national economy.

“As representatives of the people, our Caucus extols Tony Elumelu’s dedication in raising, mentoring and empowering thousands of young entrepreneurs across the 54 African countries through his Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and other platforms, for which he has received numerous global recognitions including being named in Times list of 100 most influential people in the world.

“The Minority Caucus also acknowledges his untiring philanthropic activities with which he continues to touch humanity in many special ways.

“On this auspicious day, the Minority Caucus celebrates this great Nigerian and prays to God to continue to bless him with many more years in good health and greater insight in his service to our nation and humanity in general”.