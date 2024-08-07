Renard demands N180m monthly for Super Eagles job



French coach, Herve Renard, has reportedly demanded a whopping sum of $125,000.00 (N180 million) as monthly salary to coach the Super Eagles.



A competent source close to the Nigeria Football Federation hinted that the football house has opened negotiations with the 55-year-old gaffer and Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet, who is the current head coach of the Philippines national team.



Our source also disclosed that the NFF may pull out of negotiations with Renard due to his high demands.



The NFF, we gathered, struggled to pay Jose Peseiro’s $50,000 monthly salary and are still battling to also pay Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum less than $20,000 per month.

Also Read:

Renard had previously been the manager of Zambia national team, with whom he won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations; he also won the competition in 2015 with the Ivory Coast, becoming the first coach to win two Africa Cup of Nations with different teams.



In addition, he coached Morocco at the 2018 World Cup. From 2019 to 2023, he was manager of Saudi Arabia.

Post Views: 0