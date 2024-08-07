Tottenham receive boost in Dominic Solanke pursuit

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has reportedly ‘given the green light’ to Tottenham Hotspur, with the Englishman keen to secure a switch to the North London outfit this summer.



Solanke has seemingly emerged as Tottenham’s leading forward target, with Ange Postecoglou’s side pushing to secure the 26-year-old’s services before the transfer window closes.



According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are currently in negotiations with Bournemouth over a move, and Solanke has told the capital giants that he wants to join them this summer.



Bournemouth are in a strong position when it comes to the Englishman, though, as he has another three years left to run on his contract, having signed an extension in September 2023.



Solanke was in excellent form for the Cherries during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 21 goals and registering four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.



The striker managed 19 goals and three assists in 38 Premier League appearances, meanwhile, including a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest towards the end of last year.



Solanke found it difficult to make his mark for either Chelsea or Liverpool earlier in his career, but he has now managed 77 goals and 31 assists in 216 matches for Bournemouth.

The striker has played in the Champions League for both Chelsea and Liverpool, while his overall Premier League record stands at 29 goals and 13 assists in 134 appearances.



Tottenham are said to be hoping to agree a player-plus-cash deal with Bournemouth, with Spurs allegedly not willing to pay Solanke’s £65m release clause.

