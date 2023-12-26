Recruitment: PSC denies imposing charge on shortlisted candidates 

The Police Service Commission said the ongoing recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force is free from the registration stage to the last stage.

The last stage of the exercise is a medical examination.

Tuesday’s clarification by PSC followed a trending message claiming that the shortlisted candidates were asked to appear for physical screening with N2,000 each.

A press release signed by the PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, was shared on the Commission’s X handle reads: “The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to a fictitious publication in the social media requesting prospective candidates for screening for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to come with the sum of N2,000.

“The Commission wishes to disown and disassociate itself from the said publication which obviously is fictitious and misleading.

“The Commission had earlier in a press statement explained that the ongoing recruitment is entirely free from the registration stage to the last stage which is a medical examination and wishes to state that nothing has changed to warrant requesting the candidates to come with N2,000 for the screening exercise.

“The Commission warns that it will no longer tolerate the meddlesomeness of fraudsters who seem bent on compromising the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The Commission wishes to advise the prospective candidates to ignore these misleading messages as the Police Recruitment Board is currently sending messages to successful candidates with detailed information on requirements for the screening exercise.

“The Commission will not at any point impose any fee on the candidates and will ensure that the exercise is transparent, merit-based, and in obedience to the Federal Character principles.

“Candidates are advised to resist the temptation to cut corners in an attempt to succeed in this endeavour as strict regulations have been put in place to protect the recruitment exercise from the beginning to the end.

“The Board promises to ensure that the outcome of the exercise meets international standards with the products good enough for the Police of our dreams.”