The Cross River Police Command has fixed July 1 for the commencement of physical screening exercise for recruitment of constables into the force.

A statement issued by DSP Irene Ugbo, the state Police Public Relations Officer, on Thursday in Calabar said that all applicants should visit the state Police Command Headquarters in Calabar to check their names and dates of screening.

Ugbo said that shortlisted candidates were to report to the state headquarters with the original and photocopies of their credentials.

She also advised the shortlisted candidates to come along with evidence of invitation letter from Police Service Commission and a duly signed guarantor’s form and two recent passport photographs.