MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the Showmax first-ever Nigerian original series, ‘I Am LAYCON’, is coming to its DStv and GOtv platforms from the 22nd of May, 2021.

I Am LAYCON follows the life of Big Brother Naija 6 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe a.k.a. Laycon, as he chases his music career after the BBNaija House and settles into a life of stardom. The series will showcase his life and his relationship with family and friends, with cameos from fellow Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Lilo Aderogba and Victoria “Vee” Adeyele.

The 10-episode series which premiered on Showmax will now be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 10pm and broadcast to GOtv Customers on Jolli and Max on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) at 10:30pm.

Speaking on the premiere, Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe said: “Laycon’s personality endeared him to many as they followed his journey to stardom on the BBNaija show. Fans will be excited to have him grace their DStv and GOtv screens once again in this exciting series that gives an exclusive look into his life after BBNaija and his newfound celebrity status”.

Ugbe also said that the premiere of this series underscores the company’s reputation of telling great stories that connect with its pan African audiences.

I Am LAYCON premieres on DStv and GOtv from 22nd of May on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 10pm and on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) at 10:30pm.