Why I was blacklisted in movie industry – Nigerian actress

A Nigerian Actress, Moji Afolayan, has explained why she was blacklisted in the movie industry, saying that this accounted for her long absence from the screen.

The actress revealed the blacklisting by film marketers when she featured in an interview programme on a television station: Oyinmomo TV.

Afolayan said: “This is because at that time when we had marketers at Idumota (Lagos State), they used to give producers money to work.

“However, due to the kind of training I received at home, I cannot trade my body for movies.

“My husband, who married me, has not even done anything.

“You will notice that I am trying to speak in proverbs.

“Because I didn’t do it, they held a meeting among themselves not to call me.

“I did not sleep with them.

“I did not offer my body for sex.

“They are all watching this programme.

“People who are doing it are doing it.

“Many of them will have their husbands outside, while the wives will be with them inside.

“I am exposing their secrets now.

“They would tell me: ‘Is it only my husband?’

“I was like: Is it because you want to help?

“Then you would have to hold on to your help.

“I thank God I stood with my dignity.

“That is what I am enjoying today.

“I held on to my virginity.

“I stand out among them now.

“I have only received mercy.

“They made them stars.

“Their posters were all around.

“But when they tried to stand alone, there was a great fight, which was bound to happen in that kind of relationship.

“I did not inform my husband at the time.

“It was because I did not offer myself for sex that they denied me movie roles.

“I was not the only person they did it to.

“There was one person, who is late now, who took her job to a marketer there at Arena, but it was turned down.

“The lady at the time told me to continue with my nobility.

“She narrated how the marketer told her how he had slept with many in the industry.

“They now know how it feels.

“They have made us social media friendly.

“They have pushed us to put movies on YouTube.

“It affected me in terms of income and fame.

“I cherish my body more than anything.

“Even my husband knows.”

