Mohbad’s Death: Why I was invited by police — Iyabo Ojo

One of Nigeria’s Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo, has given reasons why she was invited by the police over the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad.

She spoke in a detailed explanation on her social media handle after attending the call by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja.

Ojo wrote: “1.It is no longer news that I was recently invited by the Nigeria Police Force, National Cybercrime Centre, Abuja, over petitions bordering on cyberbullying and other allegations concerning a live video I recorded a few years ago. In that video, I requested certain individuals to make themselves available for investigation into the sudden death of Mohbad in order to prove their innocence or otherwise.

“2. Subsequently, through my non-governmental organization, Pinkies Foundation, we wrote letters to the Governor, Attorney General of the State, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police and several others. In these letters, we requested an independent and comprehensive investigation, as well as a coroner’s inquest, into the death of the deceased.

“3. All of these steps clearly point to the fact that I never affirmed that Mohbad’s death was caused by any specific individual. Otherwise, I would not have taken the legal and investigative actions I did.

“4. I, alongside other social advocates, met with the Commissioner of Police at the time, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, the late Mr. Ayilara, who was then the Deputy Commissioner of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, and honorable members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, to discuss the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation.

Also Read:

“5. I understand that Mohbad’s wife, brother, and several others were also invited by the police. However, it should be on record that I can not dictate how the police should conduct their investigations.

“6.Sadly and to my dismay, certain individuals have, over the years, consistently called for my death, the destruction of my source of livelihood, and have incited public violence against me and my children, all without any intervention from the authorities.

“7. Without prejudice to the ongoing investigation, it is important to state that a few days before my daughter’s wedding in Tanzania, I received a letter threatening my life at my office. The letter explicitly stated that I would go through hell in the next three months.

“8. It is, therefore, not surprising to now see coffins inscribed with my name, barefaced videos threatening my life and properties, and further confirmation that my family and business enterprise remain endangered.

“9. I am fully aware that because of my political opinions during the last elections, I have been subjected to intimidation, sponsored attacks, and personal insults. However, those views were honest personal expressions, which I strongly believe should not result in vendettas or attacks from any individual or group of persons.

“10.Without an iota of doubt, I have recently found comfort in the scriptures, which state that many are the afflictions of the righteous, but God will deliver me from them all.

“11. Despite everything, I trust that God will ultimately give me victory over adversity.

“12. My advocacy for social justice and my political stance have no doubt earned me many enemies, which may explain some of the difficulties I currently face.

“13. I wish to clarify that I never accused anyone of being responsible for Mohbad’s death. I was simply reacting emotionally to disturbing videos circulating at the time and used my platform to call for justice. I have always sought justice through the proper authorities, bearing all expenses personally through my foundation.

“14.It is entirely within the prerogative of the police to invite any individual they consider relevant to an investigation. As a private citizen, it is not within my powers or place to direct the course of such decisions.

“15. I am fully ready to continue to honor further police invitation or arraignment, as I have done in the past, without fear.

“16. However, my office was recently destroyed by fire. It is only humane to allow me the emotional space and time to tend to my health and wellbeing.

“17. I extend my sincere appreciation to the police authorities, concerned individuals, friends, and supporters who have stood by me in the face of these daunting challenges, regardless of tribe, religion, or differing opinions

“18. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Post Views: 6