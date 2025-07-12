My friend created fake account to troll me, take my boyfriend — Actress

A Nigerian actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has accused one of her friends of creating a fake social media account in order to troll her and take her boyfriend.

The popular Nigerian Nollywood actress and producer said this in a post on her social media handle, adding that it was indeed a painful experience for her.

In the post on her Instagram page, Ademoye wrote: “I remember I once had a friend who wanted to be an actor as well.

“Whenever we attended events, I’d shop for her as well, I’m talking about clothes, shoes, bags and all.

“I wanted her to look like the superstar she wanted to become.

“Mind you, I was already getting fame, because I already had movies like Sugar Rush, Looking for Baami, Backup Wife, and all, let me add that I had already been nominated twice for the AMVCA.

“One day, I had a premiere to attend, it was a movie I was in, and I played the lead role.

“My stylist had done fittings for me, like twice, in the presence of this friend.

“I had asked her what she was going to wear, and she was like ‘I don’t even know, maybe I’d just look casual chic’.

“I responded with ‘Just look good, you can’t be my friend and look drab’.

“I got my makeup done, hair done, everything done.

“It was time to wear my dress.

“Tell me why Aunty pulled out the same exact dress I was wearing in another colour.

“In all honesty, I didn’t really mind.

“But my sister who has never been wrong said to me ‘preke I don’t thin that was ok, she should let you have your moment, she’s not even an actress yet, talk more of being in the film you’re for’.

“I told her ‘naaah it’s not that serious bikesy’.

“It was as if something woke up in her that day, for every event we attended, she’d always want to dress or look more expensive, (which I didn’t mind ) ON MY TAB. then one day, I fell sick.

“Days turned to weeks, weeks to months, I didn’t see this aunty.

“So I took my L and cut her off.

“Tell me why this daughter of jezebel created a fake page on IG and started trolling me and sending messages to my boyfriend at the time saying all sorts.

“The crazīest part, she even tried to link up with him romantically.”

