Real Madrid remain interested in Osimhen

Real Madrid reportedly continue to monitor any developments with the future of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.



With Karim Benzema in the latter stages of his career, Los Blancos have been continually linked with an eventual replacement for the Frenchman.



However, despite the legendary frontman being 35 years of age, Real have been unable to bring in a world-class alternative, missing out on Kylian Mbappe last summer.



While speculation persists that Real may eventually reignite their interest in Benzema’s compatriot, it has been claimed that a high-profile centre forward will not arrive at the Bernabeu ahead of 2023-24.



As it stands, that would leave Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and youngster Alvaro Rodriguez to deputise for Benzema when required, with Mariano Diaz out of contract at the end of June.



Nevertheless, according to Fichajes, Real have not ruled out a move for Osimhen in a future transfer window.



The Nigeria international has just helped Napoli end their long wait to lift another Serie A title, contributing 23 goals and four assists.



With just over two years remaining on his contract, though, Osimhen is being linked with a switch away from the Naples giants later this year.



President Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted on more than one occasion that the 24-year-old will not be sold during the next transfer window.



While that is a scenario which would frustrate a number of Premier League clubs that are interested in proposing a lucrative deal in the coming weeks, it may play into Real’s hands regarding a transfer for 2024.



The report suggested that Osimhen remains only third choice on Real’s shortlist, behind Mbappe and Manchester City forward Erling Braut Haaland.



Earlier this year, Osimhen revealed that it was “his dream” to play in the Premier League, comments which only led to stronger links to clubs in that division.



Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are regarded as the three most likely destinations should Napoli receive an offer that they feel is too good to turn down.