RCCG Region 31 RMF holds maiden convention

The maiden edition of Redeemed Christian Church of God Region 31 Redeemers’ Men Fellowship Convention was held at the Overcomers Assembly, Lagos on November 18, 2023.

Themed: “The unstoppable man,” the event addressed: “Building Successful Business and Career: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities.”

The convention featured free health checks for participants.

It was also used to launch the Region 31 RMF’s awareness campaign for the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress: “Divine Repositioning,” to be held from December 4 to 9, 2023.

Delivering the keynote address, Pastor Joseph Adeyokunnu, PIC RCCG Region 31, encouraged participants to do all as true believers in actualising the mandate of God for their lives.

He used the platform to inaugurate the executives of the Redeemers’ Men Fellowship of the region, charging them to be diligent and worthy ambassadors of Jesus Christ.

The guest speaker, Basil Agboarumi, Managing Director/CEO Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, spoke on the topic: “Building Successful Business and Career: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities.”

According to Agboarumi, the world of work is changing rapidly, driven by technological advancements, demographic shifts and global competition.

He said: “To thrive in this dynamic environment, professionals need to develop new skills, adapt to new roles, and stay ahead of the curve.

“Building a successful career in the 21st century requires a combination of technical skills, soft skills, lifelong learning, networking, remote work, and adaptability.”

Agboarumi called on the participants to diversify their passion portfolio, adding: “By diversifying, you lower the stakes for what work needs to do for you and all your human needs can be fulfilled with a variety of pursuits.”

On the changing definition of success, he explained: “We can’t help but move our own goal posts.

“Given this, we want to make sure we are not optimising our career decisions around some theoretical endpoint of success.

“Instead, we must view success as learning from each of our roles and thereby better honing in on the overlap of what the world needs and what we are good at.

“A clear vision plays a crucial role in guiding business decisions, while strategic planning and execution are essential for long-term success.”

Agboarumi underlined the need for continuous education: “Continuous education and skill development are crucial for staying relevant in a rapidly evolving job market.

“It is important to actively seek opportunities to learn and acquire new knowledge and skills.”

Addressing technology and innovation in business, he said: “In today’s rapidly changing world, businesses need to adapt to the digital age to stay relevant.

“This involves embracing technological advancements and integrating them into business operations.

“Technology offers numerous opportunities for business growth.

“By leveraging technology, businesses can streamline processes, improve efficiency, reach a wider audience, and enhance customer experiences.

“Innovation is a key driver of success in the digital age.

“By embracing innovation, businesses can differentiate themselves from competitors, develop new products or services, and meet evolving customer needs.”

Agboarumi said that achieving a healthy balance between work and personal life is vital for overall wellbeing and long-term career success, adding: “It is important to prioritise self-care, set boundaries, and manage stress effectively to prevent burnout.”

Speaking earlier on the essence of the convention, Pastor Olabamiji Adeleye, President RCCG Region 31 RMF, commended the leadership of the commission for recognising the position of men and the need for the fellowship.

According to Adeleye: “The Redeemers’ Men Fellowship is built on four pillars: Faith, Finance, Family and Fitness.

“These pillars underline the strategic position of man and what is needed to live up to the expectation and mandate of God.

“The Convention is designed to address the fact that there is no limitation to what can be achieved, unless we limit ourselves.”

On the free health check, he noted that we all need a healthy body to be unstoppable.

Other speakers at the convention included Pastor Ben Ayanda, Region 31 RMF Coordinator, and Pastor Debo Orekoya, Assistant Regional Coordinator.