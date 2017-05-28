Quit notice: We’re only trying to help Igbo achieve Biafra – AYCF

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has said its decision to give Igbos living in the North a quit notice was to help them achieve their dream of a Biafra Republic.

The position of the AYCF was stated on Monday by the Deputy President of the group, Muhammadu Abubakar Kudu, at the 24th anniversary of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Lagos.

Kudu, who stood in for the President of the AYCF, Shettima Yerima, at the occasion put together by the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, said by the quit notice, the realisation of the Biafra Republic dream was only a step away.

He said since the agitation by the Igbo had spanned over 50 years, telling them to leave for their zone was indirectly saying that the North too was ready to claim its own territory for itself.

He said: “The case of the Igbo is like that of a tenant who has been threatening to leave a rented house.

“Year in year out the tenant has been complaining about the house.

“Then the landlord now gives that same tenant quit notice and the tenant is now complaining.

“Is that not curious?”

Kudu said the expectation of the AYCF is that with the notice given to the Igbos in the North, the attention of the international community would be drawn to the development for a solution to be found to Nigerians either living together or going their separate ways.

