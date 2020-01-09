The Osun State Executive Council led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola has approved the appointment of Prince Kayode Adenekan Afolabi from Atoyebi Ruling House as the next Alapomu of Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of the State.

The ratification was made on January 6, 2020

The stool of Alapomu of Apomu had been vacant since the demise of Oba Lasisi Afolabi of Ayeye Ruling House in 2015.

With the appointment of a new Alapomu of Apomu, the State Council of Obas has gained a new member and Afolabi joins the likes of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu and the Alara of Ara, whose appointments were recently ratified by the Oyetola administration.

Afolabi is the husband of Janet Afolabi, the Publisher of Scroll Report, an online newspaper.