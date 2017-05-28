Protest over killing of youth by soldiers: Police restore calm in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said normalcy has been restored after residents protest the killing of a youth by soldier at the Command Secondary School, Kaduna.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdulrahman Ahmed, said a vehicle of the the joint security outfit, Òperation Yaki. was burnt by the irate youths who trooped to the street demanding justice.

“The situation is now very calm,” Ahmed told newsmen in his office, adding that the roads earlier blocked by the youths have been cleared and were now motorable.

The DCP disclosed that the body of the deceased had been taken to the mortuary, as investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the 1 Division, Nigerian Army, confirmed that its soldier had fired on some youths suspected to have encroached into the school and one of them was hit and died on the spot.

“The matter is being investigated and details will be made available as they become available. The General Officer Commanding appeals to law abiding citizens to remain calm and go about their daily lawful duties,” a statement signed by the Division’s Spokesman, Colonel Kingsley Umoh, said.

