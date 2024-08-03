Protest: Organisers disown Adegboruwa, say no retreat, no surrender

The organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protests against economic hardship have disowned a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, who many regard as their lawyer.

They said contrary to his position on Friday, they will not call off the nationwide protest until their demands are met.

The position of the organisers was made known by the Director of Mobilisation of Take It Back Movement, a non-governmental organisation, Damilare Adenola, on Friday.

Adenola stated this on a Channels Television programme: “The August Protests.”

He said: “Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa is not our lawyer and he doesn’t speak for us.

“He might have presented himself as the solicitor, but he is not hungry.

Also Read:

“He is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who lives well.

“He is not hungry like the people taking over the streets.

“We are waiting for the government to respond to us and address our demands.

“And until then, the protests continue.”

Post Views: 47