Protest: Police detain 81 suspected miscreants in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has detained 81 individuals posing as protesters in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Ahmad Rufai, the command’s Public Relations Officer, in Sokoto on Friday.

Rufai, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, praised the swift action of the police and dedication to public safety.

He said: “The police in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, successfully apprehended 81 miscreants.

“These individuals disguised themselves as peaceful protesters.”

Rufai said the protest, which began early on Thursday under close security watch, turned violent around 3pm, adding: “Billboards and iron railings on some major roads within the state were vandalised.

“However, to maintain law and order, the joint patrol team made the arrests.

“The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Ali Kaigama, acknowledged the rights of residents to protest but condemned the destruction of public infrastructure.”

Rufai assured that any violent protester causing destruction would be arrested and prosecuted.

