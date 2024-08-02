Protest: Kano Governor visits places destroyed

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, after day one protest that turned violent in the state, has carried out on the spot visit to some places affected by destruction carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the protest.

It was learnt the Governor, in company of his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, visited to ascertain the level of destruction.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Yusuf on Social Media, Salisu Yahaya Hotoro, in a post on his Facebook page, said Yusuf carried out the visit on Thursday night.

“Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State in company of his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo have carried out on the spot visit to ascertain the level of destruction carried out by hoodlums under disguise of the protest,” Hotoro said.

Some of the affected places included the yet to be commissioned Nigerian Communication Commission, Kano office, other government facilities in the frontage of the government house by state road.

The protest, which started peacefully at the front of the Kano State Government House, later turned violent with destruction and looting of public and private properties when the protest gained momentum.

The distressing development compelled the Governor to declare a 24 hours curfew with immediate effect to restore normalcy in the state.

Meanwhile, as at press time, normalcy has returned as the state is calm and the roads deserted.

