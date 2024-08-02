Blackout in Bayelsa: Governor Diri reacts to TCN towers destruction by vandals

The residents of Bayelsa State are currently grappling with another bout of darkness as vandals had reportedly tampered with two transmission towers, T98 and T99, on July 29 at Igbogene community in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the entire state was plunged into darkness following the collapse of two 132kV lines of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that supply electricity to the state from Owerri in Imo State through Ahaoda in Rivers State.

Reacting to the development, the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, lamented the frequency of power outages in the state describing it as a serious concern to his administration.

Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Friday, said the state government was already working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore power as quickly as possible.

Managing Director of the Bayelsa State Electricity Company Limited, Engr. Olice Kemenanabo, who confirmed that the TCN officials were handling the situation, appealed for patience.

Kemenanabo, however, urged people of the state to be vigilant in order to curb the activities of vandals causing untold hardship to electricity consumers.

Also Read:

He also advised the public to report any suspicious activity around the towers to the security agencies just as he strongly warned vandals to steer clear of the facility in order not to worsen the situation.

Kemenanabo noted that the latest incident had made it imperative for the TCN to take urgent steps to establish a work centre in Bayelsa, which he said “is a call the state has been making since 2021.”

According to him, “this will enable ease of intervention and quick response when such a situation occurs.”

Post Views: 1