Protest: Kano Government relaxes curfew

The Kano State government says the curfew in the state is now from 8am to 2pm.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Malam Baba Dantiye, announced this on Sunday in a broadcast in Kano.

Dantiye said that the curfew was adjusted to restore normalcy in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state for safety during the ongoing nationwide protest.

Dantiye said Governor Abba Yusuf expressed condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones and property during the protest that turned violent.

He also said the governor urged the residents in the state to return to their various homes by 2pm, assuring them that the curfew would be reviewed “as the security situation improves”.

He said Yusuf also appealed to the residents in the state to continue to pray for peace, progress and political stability in the state and the nation.

According to the broadcast, the relaxation of the curfew is a step towards restoring normalcy.

The state government, nonetheless, insisted that it will continue to monitor the situation and ensure safety.

