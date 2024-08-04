Protests: Yobe government relaxes curfew

Following considerable improvement in the security situation in Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has approved a review of the curfew imposed on the three towns by five hours.

Retired Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, revealed this.

Abdulsalam made this known in a statement in Damaturu, the state capital.

The curfew is now relaxed from noon to 5pm to enable people undertake lawful activities with effect from Sunday.

While commending security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to the area, the governor urged them to remain vigilant and prevent any breakdown of law and order during the relaxed curfew hours.

Also Read:

He enjoined the residents to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities.

He assured the public of the government’s continued commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

Post Views: 0