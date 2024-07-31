Protest: Convener withdraws over plan to attack markets

Bashar Binji, the convener of a planned nationwide protest in Sokoto State, on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of the protest in the state.

The protest convener cited an alleged plan by hoodlums to attack markets in the state as the reason for the withdrawal.

Addressing journalists in Sokoto, the convener stated that credible intelligence reports had uncovered plans by hoodlums to exploit the gathering and attack some markets within the state’s metropolis.

While acknowledging the constructive intent behind the peaceful protest, Binji emphasised that the complex and sensitive environment could lead to unintended and potentially destabilising consequences.

He said: “The Chairman of the Sokoto Marketers Association, Abubakar Sarkin-Gishiri, reported the hoodlums’ planned attack to the Department of State Services and it was confirmed.

“Moreover, there is another security report indicating that another group has perfected plans to attack banks and other government properties.

“As responsible citizens, we do not want to give them that opportunity.

“We have therefore resolved to withdraw from the planned protest for the safety of all the residents and their properties.”

Binji expressed appreciation for the commitment of the security agencies to safeguarding the state and promised that the group would explore other ways to express their grievances to the government.

“We appeal to the people to support us and shun any actions that could breach the peace of the state,” he said.

