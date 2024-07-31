Woman murders husband, dumps body in uncompleted building

A woman, Rahimat Salaum, has been arrested by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command for allegedly killing her paralysed husband in the Pegi area of the FCT.

Spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Adeh said Salaum was arrested by operatives of the Command attached to Pegi Police Division on Monday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, she was attempting to flee with the belongings of her husband before police operatives moved in to apprehend her.

She said: “Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband after a fight ensued between them.

“She subsequently led the police operatives to an uncompleted building where she had dumped the gruesomely burned body.

“While investigation is still ongoing, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, wishes to affirm that justice will be served in the matter, as he urged residents to be wary of their environment and report suspicious activities through the police emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.”

