Prof. Dauda Nalado of the Resource Forum of the IMN made this position known on Tuesday.

The Forum, under the leadership of his Eminence, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), spoke at a press briefing to mark the eight years of the alleged atrocity.

It also fingered retired General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, as a culprit.

Nalado, who said December 12, 2023 made it exactly eight years, called for the prosecution of every individual involved in the act.

He said: “Today is exactly eight years after the infamous Zaria Massacre initiated by Buhari, jointly executed and supervised by the duo of retired General Tukur Yusuf Buratai and former Kaduna state governor Nasir Elrufa’i, among other top actors.

“We gather here today to commemorate this massacre and reiterate our call for justice to the victims of the massacre, as well as assert to the world that the Islamic Movement is actually the victor at last.

“Our revered leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub Zakzaky (H), has mentioned and reiterated severally that “truth can never be crushed with a gun” and that “guns are for the cowards and the foolhardy.

“Yes, we have lost more than a thousand of our dear and loved ones to the dastardly act of the state forces, yet we eventually emerged victorious.”

Nalado alleged that “the Buhari-led regime and the Nasir Elrufa’i-led Kaduna State Government embarked upon campaigns of calumny and filed concocted court charges against the leader and the movement.

“All these had woefully failed.

“Today, it is crystal clear that the Zaria massacre was nothing but an unprecedented and unjustifiable injustice in the history of Nigeria, meted on our leader by the Buhari-led regime.

“It is on record that several competent courts of the land have either dismissed or discharged numerous cases brought before them by security agents against the disciples of the leader.

“In fact in some cases, compensations for damages were awarded by these courts for violating the fundamental rights of the Sheikh, his wife, and some of the followers.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the press, as you are all aware, tyranny and injustice never flourishes, and there is always a day of reckoning.

Also Read:

“We will never forget whatever oppression meted out to us.

“We will like to once again reiterate our call for Justice:

“That the masterminds and executors of the Zaria massacre be brought to account.”

Nalado thanked all those who stood by them during the trying moments.