Kyari Bukar, Chairman of SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has reinforced private sector commitment to raise 80 million dollars to support thousands of Internally Displaced Person’s Camps in Borno.

Bukar said this when the private sector actors under the aegis of Nigerian Humanitarian Fund Private Sector Initiative along with United Nations visited Borno to assess the condition of IDPs.

He said over 83 million dollars had been donated to the UN Nigerian Humanitarian Fund by 17 different countries.

He said: “This has thrown a challenge to the private sector as they have set a target of raising 80 million dollars as Nigerians also to commit to various humanitarian causes.”

He expressed delight over Nigeria private sector’s enthusiasm in mobilising resources and expertise to provide home-grown humanitarian assistance to IDPs in the Northeast.

He said the visit was part of efforts to provide indigenous support to them.

Bukar who led the delegation of Nigerian entrepreneurs and Chief Executive Officers paid a visit to the state’s IDP Camps on a second assessment tour of the facilities.

He said: “It is quite encouraging to see how Nigerian corporates are responding to what the United Nations is doing.”

The company in a statement in Lagos said the delegation was in Maiduguri in May for the first visit, led by UN Country Director, Edward Kallon, the co-chairman of NHF-PSI.

He said the delegation visited NYSC IDP Camp where close to 7,371 IDPs were ‘sheltered’ as well as Stadium IDPs Camp, where 10,673 were similarly camped.