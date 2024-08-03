President Tinubu rejoices with James Ibori on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chief James Onanefe Ibori on his birthday.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Saturday.
Ibori, a businessman and politician, was the governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007.
Ngelale said: “The President joins friends, the good people of Delta State, and well-wishers to felicitate the former governor on this occasion.
“The President wishes Chief Ibori good health and strength.”