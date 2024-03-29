President Tinubu appoints new Chairman for CCB

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The appointment, confirmed by the State House via a statement on Thursday, will be pending confirmation by the Senate.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement that Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.

Ngelale said: “The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.”