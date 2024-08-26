Post by acting CJN’s son who is an OBIdient sets social media abuzz

A post by Koye Kekere-Ekun, a son of Nigeria’s acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has set the social media abuzz.

The post was made by the supporter of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after his mother was sworn-in.

Justice Kekere-Ekun was sworn in on Friday by President Bola Tinubu on Friday at the State House, Abuja.

Koye, on his Instagram page, wrote with a picture of himself and his mother attached: “The actual best babe!

“Proud beyond words!”

In a post on WhatsApp, a user wrote: “This guy, seen with his mother, is an Obidient.

“He is one of those abusing Tinubu and his government and like Aishat Yesufu, he has refused to accept Tinubu as his president.

“But yesterday, during the mother’s inauguration, he was not only present, he took photos with the president and cheered as the mum was pronounced the new CJN.

“Questions, why did he attend the inauguration of a CJN by a fraudulent president?

“The president is no longer fraudulent & the new CJN is a good choice.

“Now he has recognized that Tinubu is the president.

“Many Nigerians suffer from double standards.

“Those crying wolf today will sing a new song once things tilt to their favour.

“Let us see if he will also abuse his mother the way he abuses other people’s mother & father simply because they are in government.

“Let us see if he will not sleep in the government house allocated to her mother or eat government food.

“It is so easy to throw stones from afar but like the Yorubas always say ‘ti a ba soke soja, ara Ile eni ni’n ba.’”

An X user, Taofeek T. Gawat, took this further: “‘Hes not my President’ but Na him swear in your mama as CJN…

“Congratulations to your family though.

“Don’t forget to delete all your Anti Tinubu posts.

“Enjoy 😊.”

Responses to Gawat’s post have come in torrent.

Tosin.X, @Dontee___: “Why should he delete anti Tinubu Post?

“How is that a sin?

“She’s Nigeria CJN not Tinubu CJN.”

JJ, @OkeFestus, wrote: “We’re go dey smile as he see President.

“All the curses his friends placed on our leaders will now be following him be that.

“They will post his family pix be that niyen oohh.

“See life.”

Ayomitunde, @macabelee, said: “That’s the foolishness that thrives in your unoccupied heads

“‘My family benefits from it so I’ll reinforce it with all my heart.’

“That’s exactly the reason for the decadence in the society but you think you’ve said something reasonable.

“Animal!”

David, @davsess, had this to say: “CJN position is ever supposed to be an independent position.

“If not for all the romance they have been doing with the executives.

“Judiciary is not supposed to be puppet to any arm of government or anyone if not corruption.”

