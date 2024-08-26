Killing of Policemen: Where is Amnesty International?, by Adewole Kehinde

On Sunday, a few hours after returning from Lagos, I received the sad news that there was pandemonium in the Wuse district of the Federal Capital Territory as Shi’ites had a bloody confrontation with the police that claimed two lives of police personnel, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The violent confrontation, which degenerated into a gun duel, also led to the burning of several police vehicles.

I also heard that three other personnel were left unconscious in the hospital, and three police patrol vehicles were also set ablaze by the religious zealots.

The FCT Police Commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, confirmed that Shi’ites attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes and improvised explosive devices – locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene and knives.

However, the Islamic movement, in a counter statement on Sunday, noted that the police attacked the Arbaeen Symbolic Trek in Abuja and killed numerous mourners.

The statement signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto, on behalf of the Islamic movement under the leadership of Sayyid Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky, said: “We wish to inform the public that police have attacked the ongoing Arba’een Symbolic Trek at Wuse District in Abuja and killed numerous mourners. While trying to disperse the Arbaeen Trek, the police killed and injured numerous mourners. Presently, security agents are busy arresting the Arbaeen Trek mourners.”

This is, however, not the first time the religious zealots under the umbrella of the Islamic Movement on Nigerians clashed with state forces. There were similar clashes in 2016, 2018, 2020, and several others in northern states outside the FCT. A case in point was the violent clash between the group, the Nigeria Police, and the Nigerian Army in 2018.

In 2018, the media reported that members of the IMN, also known as Shi’ites, and a combined force of the Nigerian Army and police engaged in a bloody clash that left some dead and many injured.

Trouble was said to have started as the Shi’ites poured into the FCT from all major routes leading to the city centre to observe the Arbaeen mourning procession, despite warnings from security agencies not to do so.

Subsequently, three people were killed and two soldiers wounded in a clash involving members of the Shiite sect and personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army had accused members of the Shi’ite sect of attacking soldiers and policemen on duty at the Kugbo/Karu checkpoint in Abuja on October 29, 2018.

The then Commander of Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General James Myam, alleged that the sect members mounted a roadblock and tried to attack an Army convoy carrying ammunition.

The commander, in a statement, said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed on routine duty at the Kugbo/Karu bridge checkpoint of the Federal Capital Territory were attacked by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria sect at about 3pm on October 29, 2018. The sect and police withdrew back to our troops’ position to join efforts to repel them. massive numbers forced their way into the troops’ checkpoint after overrunning the police force. The police withdrew back to our troops’ position to join efforts to repel them.

“They fired weapons at our troops, throwing bottle canisters with fuel, large stones, catapults with dangerous objects, and other dangerous items at them, causing bodily harm, stopping motorist movement, breaking their windscreen, and causing heavy traffic. However, troops repelled the attack in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Force to stop the situation from further deteriorating. Unfortunately, during the encounter, three members of the sect were killed, while four soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at a military medical facility.”

Peace is a central theme in all religions, and while there has been conflict in the name of religion, they are all committed to teaching peace as an important message. Western religions (Christianity, Judaism, and Islam) focus on peace within their communities.

The word Islam means submission to God. This has been important in creating peace between individuals and nations. While most Muslims are not pacifists, Muslims do not believe in starting wars.

In Islam, there is indeed a distinction between “offensive jihad” and “defensive jihad.” While the former is a collective duty, the latter is a personal duty that must be performed by every individual Muslim. As such, it is the means used by Islamic fundamentalist ideologues to recruit every Muslim.

The Shi’ites belong to the “offensive jihad,” and the result has been mass killings. Nevertheless, those are the organisations that Amnesty International and other human rights organisations justify, call for dialogue to be held with them, and identify with them.

Amnesty International is an international non-governmental organisation focused on human rights, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom.

According to their website, Amnesty International claims that through their detailed research and determined campaigning, they help fight abuses of human rights worldwide. They bring torturers to justice. Change oppressive laws. And free people jailed just for voicing their opinion.

I have never read anywhere where Amnesty International has ever protected the human rights of security personnel, especially the Nigeria Police. Is Amnesty International saying that police personnel do not have human rights?

After all, human rights are rights inherent to all human beings, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status. Human rights include the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education, and many more.

Amnesty International is very hypocritical, amoral, and biased. They do not care about justice, and they only care about moral brownie points.

Amnesty International was similarly silent during similar clashes in 2016, 2018, 2020, and several others in northern states outside the FCT. One would expect Amnesty International to condemn these blatant violations of human rights by the Shi’ites.

Kehinde is a public affairs analyst and can be reached at 08166240846 or [email protected].

