Portable disses Davido over failure to feature in his album

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known has Portable, has dissed his fellow singer, David Adeleke, simply known as Davido, over his failure to feature in his album.

Portable took to his Instagram page to call out Davido who had earlier promised him a collaboration before they fell out.

He wrote: “Na who help you be your helper; who promise you fit change mind.

“As @davido no gree give me verse on this song, I don kuku drop myself.

“Star.

“Don’t beg to shine.

“Who go help you no go stress you.”

