Breaking: Popular Nigerian gospel singer dies

A popular gospel singer in Nigeria, Aduke Ajayi, popularly known as Aduke Gold, is dead.
The musician, who came into prominence with her album: “Nitori Ogo,” was reported to have died on Monday.
Her colleague in the gospel music industry, Esther Igbekele, disclosed the development in a post on Aduke Gold’s Instagram page.
In the post on Aduke Gold’s Instagram page on Tuesday, Igbekele wrote: “A general has fallen.
“Aduke Gold #RIP (Rest in Peace).”