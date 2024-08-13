Breaking: Popular Nigerian gospel singer dies

A popular gospel singer in Nigeria, Aduke Ajayi, popularly known as Aduke Gold, is dead.

The musician, who came into prominence with her album: “Nitori Ogo,” was reported to have died on Monday.

Her colleague in the gospel music industry, Esther Igbekele, disclosed the development in a post on Aduke Gold’s Instagram page.

In the post on Aduke Gold’s Instagram page on Tuesday, Igbekele wrote: “A general has fallen.

“Aduke Gold #RIP (Rest in Peace).”

