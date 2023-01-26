Popular sculptor, Dejo Akinlonu, slumps, dies inside car + Video

Popular sculptor and Chairman of Dejak Artistque Monumental Garden and Associates, Oladejo Victor Akinlonu, is dead.

Akinlonu has what he has termed his showroom opposite Seven Up Bottling Company around Old Tollgate in Lagos.

A video, which went viral on Wednesday showed the sculptor, who is well known on the social scene, in his car with his head dangling.

According to those at the scene, he drove himself to the spot, but never got out of the car.

They further said that was his usual habit when he gets to the showroom.

That he parks, turns on the air conditioner of the car and some times sleeps for a while before alighting.

Before the video ended, the people around the car were heard trying to reach his wife.

Akinlonu turned 59 last December.

His death has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the family Abiola Akinlonu, on Wednesday.

Abiola said: “He wasn’t sick, he was fine,”

“He died peacefully in Lagos.”

He said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.