Polls: NYSC Board Member salutes president-elect

A member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC in the February 25, 2023 presidential election as timely and well deserved.

Extolling the virtues of the president-elect, the Ogbomoso Prince spoke in a statement he issued in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Board Member of the National Youth Service Corps stressed that Tinubu’s success in the poll was a testament to the goodwill he enjoys and pedigree in all facets of life.

While admonishing Nigerians to sustain their support for the President-elect, Oyewumi commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, political parties and other stakeholders for a hitch free and credible election.

The member of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council urged the political class to continually uphold the tenets of democracy, adding that Tinubu will deploy his cross national and multi sectoral experience in advancing the cause of the people.

Oyewumi said: “The victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress is victory for Nigerians.

“The President-elect, a strong advocate of democracy, has over the years sustained his passion for democratic process and genuine leadership.

“Nigerians have spoken with their votes with Tinubu’s victory and as such the President-elect will live up to expectations.”

While congratulating members of the APC and Nigerians in general, Oyewumi called on Nigerians to be calm, peaceful and steadfast.