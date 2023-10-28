Police to go after dispatch riders over drug peddling, movement of lethal weapons

The Delta State Police Command has decided to come down hard on dispatch riders in the state following intel gathered that some of them were using operations as dispatch riders to peddle illicit drugs and lethal weapons in the state.

According to the Police, some unscrupulous dispatch riders have resorted to the use of unregistered dispatch riders to evade security checks.

In a police signal sighted by our reporter, this practice of dispatch riders could be linked to the surge in the number of unregistered dispatch rider service providers.

The signal states: “Dispatch riders in the conveyance of illicit drugs and weapons in Sapele. Credible intelligence at the command’s disposal reveals that criminal elements involved in illicit drug peddling, and movement of lethal weapons have resorted to the use of unregistered dispatch riders to evade security cheques.

“This can be linked to the surge in the number of unregistered dispatch rider service providers.

“This trend if not checked can jeopardise the security architecture of the state. Consequently, Compol directs henceforth you stop and search all dispatch riders to frustrate this evil trend and arrest perpetrators.”