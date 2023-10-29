Police smash child stealing syndicate, arrest suspect in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has smashed a child-stealing syndicate and arrested a suspect at Igogoro village in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu.

Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the syndicate was smashed on October 27 at about 1:30pm.

According to him, police operatives serving in the Igbo-Eze North Police Division, working with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, smashed a child stealing syndicate and arrested one Ifeanyi Omeke, 21, at Igogoro village in Enugu-Ezike community.

He said: “The suspect was nabbed after he sneaked into the complainant’s house in the community and attempted to steal a 15-month-old girl child.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, as well as revealed that he was contracted by his cohorts at large to steal children for ritual and other criminal purposes.”

Ndukwe said that the state Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation.

“A thorough investigation would eventually lead to the arrest of other members of the criminal syndicate at large and their prosecution,” he added.