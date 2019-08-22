Enugu State Police Command says it has re-arrested Gideon Balogun, a prisoner that escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service in Enugu in 2017.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Thursday said Balogun, who hailed from Edo, was re-arrested on August 21, in Emene, an outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

He revealed that the suspect, a former inmate of Enugu Prison, had been on the wanted list of the NCS in Enugu State.

He said: “Police operatives of Emene Division in the early hours of Wednesday re-arrested the wanted suspect while attempting to steal shafts from a mechanic workshop located in Emene, along Enugu-Abakiliki Road.’’

Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, has directed for a full scale investigations into the alleged nefarious activities of the suspect and to arraign him in court.