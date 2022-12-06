Police place N2.5 million bounty on head of INEC office arsonists

The Ogun State Police Command has placed a bounty of N2.5 million on the arsonists who burned the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ogun State.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement he issued on Monday.

Oyeyemi said: “Following the recent attack on INEC office at Iyana Mortuary area of ​​Abeokuta South local government area of ​​Ogun state, the Ogun state Police Command has placed a bounty of #2.5 million as a reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of those behind the dastardly act.

“The Abeokuta South office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, was on the 10th of November 2022, set ablazed by hoodlums, who sneaked into the premises in the dead of the night with loaves of bread soaked in petrol, which they threw into different parts of the building and set it on fire.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has since directed the State Criminal Investigation Departments of the Command, to begin investigation, with the view to unravel the arsonists behind the devilish act.

“In furtherance to the directive to get to the root of the matter, and bring the perpetrators to justice the Command has resolved to reward anybody with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators with the sum of N2.5 million.

“In view of this, any member of the public with useful information that will assist the command should come forward, and be rest assured that such information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.”





