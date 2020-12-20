In order to stem the tide of cultism and other nefarious activities in the State, especially during this Yuletide, the Anti-Cult Unit of the Anambra State Police Command during the week under review raided various hideouts and black spots following intelligence report and arrested three suspects.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Haruna Mohammed in a statement on Sunday.

Mohammed said the all male cult members arrested were Nwabuwanne Maduka, 22; Anayo Ikechukwu, 21; and Gozie Okoye, 37.

He said the suspects were arrested at Amawa village, Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State and they voluntarily confessed to be members of the Black Axe and Vikings Secret Cults Confraternity.

Exhibit recovered in their possession included one pump action gun.

In a related development, the Command’s Anti-cult Unit equally arrested one Chukwuweike Ndupu, 26, a native of Atani, Ogbauru LGA, but residing at Oye Olisa, Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

The suspect, according to Mohammed, has been on the Police wanted list in cult related cases.

Ndupu, he said, has voluntarily confessed to be a member of Vikings Confraternity.

He said exhibits recovered in his possession included one locally made single barrel pistol and one live cartridge.

All cases are under investigation after which suspects would be brought to book, Mohammed said.

The Command’s Commissioner, John B.Abang, thanked Ndi Anambra for providing the Command with actionable intelligence and reassure the public of adequate protection.

The CP further urged all Ndi Anambra and residents alike to report any suspicious persons or objects to the nearest Police Station or call police emergency number 07039194332 for prompt response.