Police launch investigation into alleged assault of Ekiti varsity female student

The Ekiti State Police Command has ordered investigation into the alleged assault of a female student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the order by the Commissioner of Police, Akinwale Adeniran followed a viral video on social media showing the assault of the unidentified student.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, quotes Adeniran as condemning the incident, describing it as inhuman and unacceptable.

The commissioner assured the public that thorough investigation would be conducted to unravel the circumstances surrounding the assault.

“CP Akinwale Adeniran, has therefore, ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and directed the Area Commander of Ikere to contact the management of the institution with a view to identifying the assaulted and her assailant,” Abutu said.

The command’s spokesman implored members of the public to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their own hands.

According to him, necessary action is already being taken to bring the perpetrator to justice.