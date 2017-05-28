Police kill three in Lagos as mob lynches Badoo boy

Three persons have been allegedly killed in Ikorodu area of Lagos State following their shooting by policemen.

According to available information, the crisis that led to the shooting by the policemen followed the alleged lynching of a Badoo suspect, Vincent Onama, by a mob on Monday.

The Badoo boy was said to have been arrested on Oni-Ogunsanya Street, near the community mosque in Aga area of Ikorodu.

Onama was reportedly caught in the wee hours of the day and kept in a room so as to interrogate him.

However, by the time the vigilante group that was put in charge of overseeing the suspect returned to the room where he was kept, Onama was said to have applied oil to his body with the intent of escaping through the burglar proof, one of the antics of the Badoo group.

This was said to have led to his immediate lynching by members of the community, thus leading to the intervention of the police.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has since visited the scene and addressed the people.

Owoseni appealed for peace and vowed to rid the area of criminal elements.