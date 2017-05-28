LATEST NEWS:
06. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Segun AdebowaleJune 6, 20171min0

Related Articles

CrimeFeatured

How traditional ruler ordered inspector to be buried alive

Crime

Igbonla kidnap: Lagos installs surveillance cameras, build watch towers

Crime

Gunmen kill two policemen in Anambra

Crime

Guest kills nine at dinner party

Crime

Police arrest two suspected kidnappers of Imam in Kogi

Crime

We sell stolen Keke Napep for N75,000 – Suspect

Crime

Why justice must prevail for murder of my daughter, by Philomena Odama

Crime

Police kill three in Lagos as mob lynches Badoo boy

Fatai-Owoseni-e1473738585552.jpg
According to available information, the crisis that led to the shooting by the policemen followed the alleged lynching of a Badoo suspect, Vincent Onama, by a mob on Monday

Three persons have been allegedly killed in Ikorodu area of Lagos State following their shooting by policemen.

According to available information, the crisis that led to the shooting by the policemen followed the alleged lynching of a Badoo suspect, Vincent Onama, by a mob on Monday.

The Badoo boy was said to have been arrested on Oni-Ogunsanya Street, near the community mosque in Aga area of Ikorodu.

Onama was reportedly caught in the wee hours of the day and kept in a room so as to interrogate him.

However, by the time the vigilante group that was put in charge of overseeing the suspect returned to the room where he was kept, Onama was said to have applied oil to his body with the intent of escaping through the burglar proof, one of the antics of the Badoo group.

This was said to have led to his immediate lynching by members of the community, thus leading to the intervention of the police.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has since visited the scene and addressed the people.

Owoseni appealed for peace and vowed to rid the area of criminal elements.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousGovernment, private sector must cooperate for Nigeria to develop - Saraki

nextHow traditional ruler ordered inspector to be buried alive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

How traditional ruler ordered inspector to be buried alive

Buhari’s illness: No constitutional crisis in Nigeria – Presidency + contentious article

Breaking: Ex-Minister Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.