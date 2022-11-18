Police Inspector narrates how he avoided being attacked by armed robbers in Rivers

A police inspector, Yerima Habila, has explained how he disarmed a three-man armed robbery gang who waylaid him while returning from church in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, South South Nigeria.

Habila who disclosed that he came to Rivers from MOPOL 6, PMF Maiduguri, Borno State Command disclosed that he encountered the hoodlums when he packed his car to answer a call on his way back from Church.

He said, “It was on a Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, when I closed from church. I was going back to Onne where I reside.

“Opposite the Onne market, I packed my car to receive a call. Immediately I packed, and the next thing, I saw three men surround me with the gun.

“They asked me to give them everything I have. I gave them N200, 000 I had in my car. The one that pointed the gun at me said I should give him my handset (mobile telephone).

“I was about to give him the handset, I now discover that the hand he used to hold the trigger was disengaged to collect the handset. That was how I came out of my car, fought him and was able to disarm him. Then the other two ran away.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, shortly after receiving the seized rifle from Inspector Habila commended him for his courage, saying a system that has sanctions must also have a reward.





