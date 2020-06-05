The Nigerian Police has declared a young man who was seen on a viral video on social media giving a deep kiss to an underage a girl wanted.

The Police on its Twitter handle: @PoliceNG_CRU, stated: “Anyone with useful information, Name, Phone number, Location or Address, of the man in the picture below should kindly reach out to us via DM or call 08057000001. Protection of your Identity is guaranteed.”

The demand was made less than 24 hours after the video was posted, showing the smiling guy giving a little girl a deep kiss and smiling into the camera.

The video, taken by The Eagle Online from gistloversblog, elicited outrage among Nigerians, with many calling for the arrest and prosecution of the young man.

The young man, however, trying to douse the infuriated Nigerians, insisted that the girl was his kid sister.

Rather than calm Nigerians, his statement enraged them the more, with many more screaming “incest”.

Since the police posted its declaration, Nigerians has applauded the move, while some insisted that since the young had apologised, he should be forgiven.

A lady, [email protected]_sleek, who scoffed at the apology, said: “And so what? Does that justify what he had done to the innocent girl, abeg make we no dey side bad thing Biko.”

The Viral [email protected], stated: “His name is Adeyeye O. Babatunde. He’s a final year student of LASU.”

Another person, Strong [email protected]_truth, noted: “Good step by the Nigeria Police, he should be arrested and prosecuted, can you also give details about the rapist commissioner from Kogi, when will he be charged to court and why was he released after he finished his statement writing?”

Damilare [email protected], who expressed disgust with the kisser’s action, said: “Even me can’t kiss my baby like that! He deserved whatever punishment that comes his way!”

UR SPIRITUAL HUSBAND @LegitBoss44, argued: “This particular man aren’t that necessary for now. There are other serious rape issues with much evidences left unascertained. And you guys rafter this man. Attend to serious ones.”

The Twitter user was countered by Wine [email protected]: “What exactly are you talking about, a grown up man kissing a minor and you think it’s not serious enough. Tomorrow he will rape and you start hash tag.”

General Tosin Ayoko [email protected]_ayoko mentioned that the young was an idiot for “Giving that innocent child French kiss.”

Our reporter gathered that some female activists on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the young man at the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.