Police begin probe into death of 12-year-old  boy in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the death of a boy on Abeokuta Street in Ebute Metta area of Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased, 12, and his brother, 10, who is currently receiving care in a hospital, were suspected to have been electrocuted.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin, who did not give the names of the two boys, however, said that they are siblings.

According to him, the Denton Police Division, Ebute Metta, received a distress call at about 8.58am, on the fateful day of the presence of immobile bodies of two young boys on the street.

He said that on the receipt of the information, the anti-crime team from the station immediately went to the scene and found the bodies, surrounded by onlookers.

Also Read:

”The victims were rushed to Ebute-Metta General Hospital and later transferred to Lagos State General Hospital, Lagos Island, where the 12 years old was confirmed dead by a doctor and the 10-year-old was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit,” he said.

Hundeyin said that investigation was in progress to determine the nature of the case.