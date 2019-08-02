The Police Command in Plateau has arrested Ezeala Augustine and Lawal Aliyu for allegedly killing one Chinedu Okoye, 38, of Abdul Salam Street, in Chorbe community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Jos.

According to Tyopev, the incident occurred on Friday at about 11:20 a.m.

He said: “This morning at about 11:20 a.m., we received a distress call that a gang of armed men suspected to be cultists, armed themselves with guns and went to Abdul Salam Street in Chorbe Area of Jos North and shot one Chinedu Okoye in his shop.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Plateau Specialis Hospital, Jos, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Our detectives immediately swung into action and arrested Ezeala Augustine, 26, of No. R40 Unity Junction Chorbe.

“Augustine was in one of the tricycles that was used for the criminal operation.

“Also, Lawal Aliya, 40, of Angwan Rogo, was arrested in connection with the matter”

The PPRO said efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.