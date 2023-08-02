Police arrest three  robbery suspects, recover arms, ammunition

The Police Command in Lagos State said they have arrested three suspected members of a robbery gang that had been terrorising the Orile-Iganmu area and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle @BenHundeyin.

Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested by one of the command’s tactical teams, after gathering adequate and actionable intelligence from the public.

He said that the suspects were arrested in the slums of Whitesand area of Orile Iganmu.

Hundeyin said that three locally fabricated firearms, 13 live cartridges and hard drugs were recovered from them.

READ ALSO:

BudgIT set to host 2023 GovSpend Media Fellowship, for 12 journalists

Subsidy Removal: Niger government backs organised labour protest

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, had last Thursday launched “Operation Flush”, a security code-name, to raid all black spots in the state.

No fewer than 88 suspects were arrested within 24 hours of the launch from different parts of the state.

The Commissioner said some residents of the State had expressed concerns on the security situation in Lagos.

Areas visited by him after the launch of Operation Flush include Orile-Iganmu, which some residents mentioned as one of robbery spots along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Some residents, who reacted to the arrest of the three robbery suspects on the same Twitter handle, called the attention of the commissioner to their areas for adequate security.

Qazeem Adeniji urged the commissioner to check hoodlums’ activities at Alaba Suru, saying that the area was a no go area at night.

“We need police officers at all the pedestrian bridges in Lagos at night,” he said.

Also, one Gbenga, in his reaction, thanked the police for the arrest of the three suspects.

Jimi Disu wants the police to pay attention to Ijora Under Bridge.

Disu also asked the police to check the Doyin- Orile area, which he said was dangerous at night for those walking or driving, especially, during heavy traffic.